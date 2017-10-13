ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A woman and one of her sons have been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for killing the woman’s estranged husband and disfiguring his body before dumping it in upstate New York woods.

Forty-six-year-old Laura Rideout and 24-year-old Colin Rideout were sentenced Friday in a Rochester court where they were found guilty July 25 of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. The woman was sentenced to an additional 15 years for burglary.

A second son, 20-year-old Alexander Rideout, was sentenced to 2-8 years for evidence tampering.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Craig Rideout was strangled and beaten in his suburban Rochester home in July 2016. His body was found wrapped in a tarp in woods in the Finger Lakes Region. Acid had been poured on his face to mask his identity.