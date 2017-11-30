DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were killed after a car crashed into their home.

Police say the crash happened in Dayton late Wednesday night. Lt. Steven Bauer says it appears the driver panicked when he saw an officer patrolling the neighborhood and sped off.

Bauer says the car crashed into the home before the officer had a chance to do a traffic stop. The mother and her son were in the living room with a third person.

The woman was killed at the scene, while her son was later pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Bauer says the third person was not injured.

Bauer says a handgun and a felonious amount of drugs were seized from the car.

An investigation continues.