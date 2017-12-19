WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The mother of a Wisconsin girl who survived a stabbing by her classmates aiming to please the fictional horror character Slender Man says her daughter slept with scissors under her pillow after the attack.
WISN-TV reports Stacie Leutner (LYT’-nur) also revealed in a victim impact statement that the family didn’t object to plea deals for her daughter Payton’s attackers because they did not want to further traumatize her by having her testify.
Prosecutors say Anissa Weier (ah-NEE’-sah WY’-ur) and Morgan Geyser (GY’-zur) lured Leutner into the woods at a park in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha in 2014 and then attacked her. All three girls were 12 at the time.
Weier faces at least three years in a mental hospital when she’s sentenced Thursday. Geyser will be sentenced in February.
Information from: WISN-TV, http://www.wisn.com