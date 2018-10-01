SAN DIEGO (AP) — The mother of a 13-year-old boy who suffered a large shark bite while lobster fishing in California says it’s a miracle her son survived.

Ellie Hayes said Monday in San Diego that her son is a warrior and that she didn’t know he was such a good swimmer. She says he had the wits to seek help from a kayaker instead of trying to swim ashore after the shark tore into his left side Saturday off the coast of Encinitas.

The mother says Keane Webre-Hayes is talking and alert and that he ate a cup of noodles and a doughnut. He is eager to play baseball and get back into the ocean.

Doctors say Webre-Hayes remains in serious condition but is expected to fully recover.