BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — An Emery mother has released police video of a South Dakota State University officer grabbing her teenage daughter by the wrist and handcuffing her during an arrest on campus last September.

Melissa Mentele says her two daughters were stopped by the officer as they walked on campus. Within seconds of leaving his squad car, the officer handcuffed 17-year-old Madison Mentele and restrained her face down while she screamed and repeatedly asked him to stop.

The video was played during Monday’s court appearance for Mentele’s older daughter, Lillian Mentele, who was found guilty of obstruction for trying to intervene in the arrest. A resisting charge was dropped. Madison was never charged.

SDSU spokesman Mike Lockrem says the university doesn’t comment on legal or personnel matters. The Brookings County attorney declined to charge the officer last year.