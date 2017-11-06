DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A woman accused of leaving her toddler in a hot car during a hair appointment at a Georgia salon has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the child’s death.
The mother, 25-year-old Dijanelle Fowler, entered the plea last Thursday in a DeKalb County courtroom.
Authorities said Fowler left her 1-year-old daughter, Skylar, in the car for several hours while she was getting her hair braided in a salon in Tucker on June 15.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the temperature inside the car rose to 129 degrees Fahrenheit (54 Celsius).
Fowler has said she left the air conditioning running in the car, but a prosecutor told a judge at a previous hearing that investigators have no evidence to back up that claim.
___
This story has been corrected to reflect that woman entered her not guilty plea last Thursday, not Monday.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com