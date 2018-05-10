ATLANTA (AP) — A woman in Georgia has been pleaded guilty for selling her children to men for sex.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office told news outlets Tuesday that 25-year-old Morgan Summerlin said she allowed men to rape her 5 and 6-year-old daughters for cash. She will be sentenced June 4.

Prosecutors say Summerlin took her children to Richard Office and Alfredo Trejo, who raped the girls on separate occasions. The men paid the girls and their mother in exchange for sex.

Prosecutors say the children’s grandmother, Teresa Davidson, failed to protect the children after they told her they were being abused. She was given a five-year prison term.

Office was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 146 years. Trejo was given 25 years in prison followed by life on probation.