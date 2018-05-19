MONESSEN, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania mother has been ordered to trial in the death of one of her twin daughters who authorities allege was given a fatal dose of allergy medicine.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that a district judge ruled Friday that there was enough evidence for 30-year-old Ashley Gallatin to be tried in Westmoreland County Court on involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

Police say 16-month-old Emily was found unresponsive Dec. 2 at Gallatin’s home about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Pittsburgh. Gallatin said she gave the child what she believed to be Tylenol but a toxicology report indicated death was due to an antihistamine ingredient.

Defense attorney Michael Garofalo asked whether a Miranda warning was issued at the scene and was told that Gallatin wasn’t in police custody then.

