GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the mother of a 4-year-old boy whose naked body was found last year on a Texas beach.
The Galveston County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Rebecca Rivera on Tuesday on a count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and a count of tampering with physical evidence.
Rivera was arrested on the tampering charge in June and has been held at the Galveston County jail on a $250,000 bond.
Jayden Alexander Lopez’s body was found in October on a Galveston beach. Authorities had named him “Little Jacob” after no one came forward to report him missing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Gates admits crimes with — and embezzlement from — Manafort VIEW
- 5 states are voting today. Here’s what to watch.
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago WATCH
- Trump says California diverts water that should be used against fires
An affidavit alleges Rivera admitted putting the boy’s body in the water after he died from injuries that included a head injury from running into a wall.