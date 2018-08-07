Share story

By
The Associated Press

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the mother of a 4-year-old boy whose naked body was found last year on a Texas beach.

The Galveston County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Rebecca Rivera on Tuesday on a count of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and a count of tampering with physical evidence.

Rivera was arrested on the tampering charge in June and has been held at the Galveston County jail on a $250,000 bond.

Jayden Alexander Lopez’s body was found in October on a Galveston beach. Authorities had named him “Little Jacob” after no one came forward to report him missing.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

An affidavit alleges Rivera admitted putting the boy’s body in the water after he died from injuries that included a head injury from running into a wall.

The Associated Press