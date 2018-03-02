CHICAGO (AP) — An attorney wants a court to impose sanctions on the city of Chicago after one of its attorneys asked the mother of a teenager fatally shot by a police officer three years ago whether she conceived her son while working as a prostitute.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Basileios Foutris says any suggestion that Janet Cooksey was a prostitute is baseless and has nothing to do with the lawsuit filed by the estate of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier because Cooksey when was not at the scene in 2015 when Officer Robert Rialmo fatally shot LeGrier and 55-year-old bystander Bettie Jones. He filed his motion for sanctions Thursday.

Barrett Boudreaux, the private attorney representing the city who questioned Cooksey during last month’s deposition, didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

