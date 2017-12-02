PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The mother of a man arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the disappearance of a pregnant 21-year-old woman is in custody for investigation of robbery.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports (http://bit.ly/2ApIA7K) 49-year-old Sarah Lucas was arrested Friday in connection with a September robbery.
Her sons, Donthe Lucas and Dushon Lucas, were arrested in November on charges stemming from the same incident.
Donthe Lucas was in custody in Pueblo on the robbery charge when he was arrested Friday in the disappearance of Kelsie Jean Schilling.
Officials say Lucas, now 25, was Schelling’s boyfriend when she disappeared.