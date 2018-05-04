ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico mother of a 7-year-old who authorities say was forced into prostitution and pickpocketing has been arrested on child abuse charges.

Court records show that Teri Lee Sanchez was taken into custody late Thursday following an investigation by agents with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

James Stewart Sr., the girl’s father, was arrested early Thursday. He’s accused of prostituting his 7-year-old daughter and forcing the girl and her brother to panhandle and pick pockets.

A criminal complaint states the girl told investigators she and her mother would “hustle” and that she was required to dress up in high-heeled shoes and makeup and accompany her mother to “special parties” where she was left unsupervised.

It was not known if Sanchez had an attorney.