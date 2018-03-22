RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The mother of two toddlers found emaciated on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in 2016 is now facing drug charges.

Thirty-four-year-old Darcel Featherman was arrested Tuesday night in a Rapid City hotel lobby. She’s accused of possessing and using methamphetamine.

Featherman was recently sentenced to three years of probation for abandoning her daughters to people whom she knew were unfit to take care of them. Her sister was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and the criminal case against her mother is ongoing.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the conditions of Featherman’s probation include not possessing a controlled substance.

Featherman appeared in court on the drug charges Wednesday but didn’t enter a plea. She was granted release on personal recognizance and is due back in court next month.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com