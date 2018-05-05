AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who drowned in the Androscoggin River last month says the state isn’t doing enough to find her son’s body.

Valerio McFarland fell into the river April 24. His older brother, who jumped in to try to save him, remains hospitalized.

Helena Gagliano-McFarland said Saturday that her son doesn’t deserve to be left in the river like a piece of trash. She says Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s office has ignored her, and she wants the Maine Warden Service to seek help from the National Guard.

Officials with those offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

The family has been coordinating volunteer searches and is working with a nonprofit search and rescue organization.