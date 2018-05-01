TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say the mother of a newborn girl found abandoned in a vacant building in New Jersey’s capital city is now facing manslaughter charges.
Mercer County prosecutors say 27-year-old Trenton resident Yardis Perez-Perez also faces a child endangerment count stemming from the child’s death. They say the girl was only a day or two old when she was found April 23 in a Trenton building.
Prosecutors say Perez-Perez allegedly gave birth to the child and abandoned her a short time later. They say it appears that she didn’t provide any care for the infant.
Perez-Perez was charged Friday and is due in court this week for a detention hearing. It wasn’t known Tuesday if she’s retained an attorney.
