HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A mother of two living in Connecticut has been ordered to return to her native Guatemala, but her attorney says she won’t go.

The Hartford Courant reports Miriam Martinez-Lemus’ attorney says a stay of deportation was denied, but Martinez-Lemus didn’t plan on flying to Guatemala Monday.

Attorney Glenn Formica says Martinez-Lemus is staying in Stamford, Connecticut, abiding by the nation’s laws and conditions placed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Formica says if ICE wants to take her from her family, they know where she is.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he’s working to stop the deportation. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy urged ICE to reconsider.

Martinez-Lemus left Guatemala 25 years ago during violent political unrest.

Her daughters are U.S. citizens. The family says one daughter requires constant care for Type 1 diabetes.