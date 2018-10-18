CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman has made a unique offer in hopes of finding the person who shot and killed her son on Labor Day.

WBTV in Charlotte reports Lajuana Hill said she and her family will pay to relocate anyone who provides information in the death of Juordan Malik Hill, and will even pay their first month’s rent, “whatever you need to get you out of that environment.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Detective Luke Peden said the suspect fired five shots from more than 30 yards (27 meters) away. Peden said two of those shots hit Juordan Hill, who was visiting with friends in an apartment complex parking lot.

Hill’s parents said they believe their son was targeted, but don’t know why.

Along with the family’s offer, a $6,500 reward is being offered.

