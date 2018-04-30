JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother was shot to death and her adult daughter was wounded during a burglary of their home in Mississippi.
The break-in happened before dawn Monday in Jackson, and police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says a suspect had not immediately been identified.
News outlets report that 57-year-old Evvie Williams was shot during the break-in and ran to a neighbor’s house, where she died.
Her 24-year-old daughter, Jaalyn Williams, was shot in the face. She was hospitalized and described as stable.
Holmes says the door of their home had been forced open. An investigation continues.