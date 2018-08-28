BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Deschutes County grand jury has indicted an Oregon woman on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of her severely disabled 7-year-old son.
Deschutes County District Attorney Josh Hummel says Tashina Aleine Jordan was arrested Tuesday at a Bend hospital and taken to jail.
Police have previously said the 28-year-old mother tried to take her own life after shooting Mason Jordan on Aug. 20.
She was found unconscious in their home by a family member and had been receiving treatment at St. Charles Hospital.
Jordan has not entered a plea. She has her first court hearing Wednesday.
Jordan was the primary caretaker of her son, who suffered brain bleeds as an infant and lapsed into a coma before reawakening.
He was unable to feed, bathe or dress himself and used a wheelchair.