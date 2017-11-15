JACKSON, Ala. (AP) — Police in Jackson, Alabama are investigating the death of an infant.

Police Chief Jerry Taylor says Jalesa Gaines of McIntosh has been charged with abuse of a corpse and giving a false name during a traffic stop.

WALA-TV reports officers found the baby boy’s body in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop. Police had pulled Gaines over for an expired license plate Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Gaines has not said much about what happened to the baby, who Taylor says was several days old.

Taylor says the body has been sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences lab in Mobile for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

