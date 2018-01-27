BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a mother and daughter with homes in Morrisville, Vermont, and New York City have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Federal court documents say 50-year-old Esperanza Delarosa and her 25-year-old daughter Susan Mateo were arrested Tuesday by federal agents.

In September, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration began working with police in Morrisville, Stowe and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

Prosecutors say Mateo primarily sold oxycodone to a confidential informant while Delarose primarily sold fentanyl-laced heroin. Multiple transactions took place at different locations in Lamoille County.

If convicted, Delarosa and Mateo each face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The attorney for Delarosa and Mateo declined comment.