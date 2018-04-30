WEATHERFORD, Texas (AP) — A North Texas mother has been found guilty of recklessly causing injury to a child after her two toddlers died in a hot car.

A Parker County jury in Weatherford convicted 25-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph on Monday in the May 26 deaths of 1-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez and 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez.

Randolph could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for the two second-degree felony counts, which the jury reduced from the first-degree felony counts of knowingly causing injury to a child. Conviction on the first-degree felony counts could have meant life sentences.

An arrest warrant says Randolph told police she locked the two children in the car for several hours to teach them a lesson because her daughter often got out of the car without permission.