SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a shooting victim confronted the two brothers convicted in her killing at their sentencing hearing in California.
Standing in a packed Sacramento courtroom, Teresa Ledesma asked Kenyatta Brown Friday what her daughter’s last words were before she died in the September 2015 shooting at an apartment party.
The Sacramento Bee reports the 25-year-old wore a pained look and wiped away tears as Ledesma told him she hopes God punishes him. Brown, who was convicted of second-degree murder, was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.
Joslynn Sovenski was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest. Defense attorneys tried to argue that the 18-year-old shot herself.
Kenyatta Brown’s brother, 23-year-old Keyon Brown, was sentenced to more than three years for his role as an accessory.
Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com