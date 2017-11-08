ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a woman whose son died after she left him inside a car for three hours in Georgia has been charged with murder.
Fulton County Police told news outlets Tuesday night that 25-year-old Lillian Stone was given the extra charge in the death of her 3-year-old son. She was originally charged with first-degree cruelty to children after her arrest on Oct. 31.
Cpl. Maureen Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police received a call from someone who saw the boy locked inside a car parked in the driveway of a College Park home.
Fulton County police detective Partrena Smith says the child was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday.
Stone is being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond. It’s unclear whether Stone has an attorney.