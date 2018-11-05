PARKESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania mother who allegedly killed her 5-year-old daughter by pushing her down a set of stairs onto a concrete landing on Halloween has been charged.
Twenty-five-year-old Ciara Robinson faces charges including third-degree murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault and child endangerment.
Chester County prosecutors said emergency responders were called to the Parkesburg home just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday where 5-year-old Amatulah “Amy” McLaughlin had been dead “for some time.”
Prosecutors allege Robinson became angry and struck the child, then pushed her down the 8- or 9-foot basement stairs. Authorities allege the child also had evidence of past abuse such as extensive bruises, scars, puncture wounds and strike marks over her arms, legs and back.
Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for Robinson couldn’t be found Monday.