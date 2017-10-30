CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman has been charged with helping her son after he escaped from a West Virginia jail.
Media outlets report 62-year-old Robin Helton was arraigned Monday in Kanawha (Kuh-NAW) County Magistrate Court.
According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police said Todd Wayne Boyes called Helton after his escape Wednesday from the South Central Regional Jail.
The complaint accuses her of driving him to Texas and giving him $2,000. She allegedly told troopers later that “I’d do it again because he’s my son.”
Most Read Stories
- Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30, report says
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Boyes was apprehended early Sunday in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and handed over by Mexican immigration officers at a bridge leading into Laredo, Texas.
Helton was held on $50,000 bond. South Central Regional Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney.