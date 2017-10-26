Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — State prosecutors have filed manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the death of a toddler.

Anchorage police say an autopsy revealed that 2-year-old Gabriella Marlow died of malnutrition.

Charged in the case is the girl’s mother, 36-year-old Stephanie Hamburg, and Hamburg’s boyfriend, 41-year-old Timothy Hulsey.

Hamburg is not in custody. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Hulsey was arrested Wednesday and held at the Anchorage jail. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Police on May 10 responded to a report of a child not breathing. The girl died at an Anchorage hospital.

Investigators determined Gabriella had not been seen by a doctor since she was 9 months old and that her main source of nutrition was whole milk and occasionally soda pop.

