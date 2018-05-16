BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) — Greene County authorities say a woman whose toddler died over the weekend has been arrested.

Two-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore died early Sunday after first responders were sent to a home in Buffalo for a medical emergency.

Buffalo police on Wednesday arrested, Kinzlea’s mother, 25-year-old Sierra Barrett, of Springfield, on suspicion of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said Wednesday they had other “persons of interest” in the case.

No other details were immediately released.