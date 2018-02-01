ALDIE, Va. (AP) — A mother and son were shot and killed in what detectives say was a double homicide in Aldie.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tells The Washington Post that a co-worker of the mother, 65-year-old Mala Manwani, reported her absent this week. Sheriff’s office spokesman Kraig Troxell says the mother was last heard from in an email sent Monday.

Both the woman and her son, 32-year-old Rishi Manwani, died from gunshot wounds. Deputies found their bodies Wednesday.

They were the only residents of their Aldie home. Troxell told WTOP there was no sign of forced entry.

Sheriff’s office officials say the case does not appear to be a “random act and there is no indication of any threat to the public.”