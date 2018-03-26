JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A missing mother and her five children were found safe hours after police said the mother disappeared after telling a friend she was “depressed and suicidal” and a statewide alert was issued.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 29-year-old Kimber Clark and her five children were reported missing late Sunday after a friend alerted authorities that Clark was upset over recently becoming homeless.

The friend told police that Clark said she was “just going to kill herself” after expressing concern that she wasn’t sure how she would take care of her kids.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Clark and her children were found safe inside an abandoned building.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com