ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A seedy, soggy motel that was the site of one of Atlantic City’s most memorable political sex scandals will be torn down.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has agreed to help fund demolition of the Bayview Motel.
It was the scene of a 2006 sex sting orchestrated by a city council president who was already on his way to prison for a different crime, and who wanted to settle a score with a council rival.
Craig Callaway lured Councilman Eugene Robinson to the motel where a topless hooker engaged in sex with him. Robinson was a Baptist minister.
A hidden camera filmed it, and a tape was peddled to the media.
But instead of resigning, Robinson went to the police, and Callaway got an extra three years in prison.