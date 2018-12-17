PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The owners of the Super 8 Motel in Creswell, Oregon, were arrested after investigators determined two fires at their motel were intentionally set.
KOIN reports that officials responded to the motel on Nov. 22 shortly before 9:30 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished.
At the time of the fire, six rooms were rented with at least seven people inside. The following Saturday at 1:42 a.m., another fire was reported at the motel. Once again, fire officials responded and put out the blaze.
The Oregon State Police’s arson unit investigated.
On Sunday the owners – Inder Singh and Satinder Singh – were arrested on arson charges. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.