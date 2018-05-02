JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most of a report about a central Missouri prosecutor’s recorded phone call with his attorney has been unsealed.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that only a single paragraph contains confidential information. The recording was made while Moniteau County Attorney Shayne Healea was in a Columbia police holding cell after his arrest on suspicion of crashing his truck into a Columbia restaurant in 2014, injuring four people. Police say he drove off and refused a breath-alcohol test when he was found.
The trial court appointed a legal expert to review the recording to determine whether it violated attorney-client privilege. The case now returns to the trial court to set a trial date. Healea faces charges of assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com