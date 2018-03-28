Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Most of Kentucky is under a flood watch as heavy rains move through the state.

The National Weather Service issued the flood watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

The weather service says 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected with locally heavier amounts possible.

The watch area excludes southeast and portions of western and northern Kentucky.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The ground is already saturated from previous rains, raising the risk of flooding along roads, creeks and rivers.

The Associated Press