Though you won’t get all of your mail, many other services will be available Wednesday during a national day of mourning to honor former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday. Major U.S. stock markets will close Wednesday in honor of Bush, who died at 94. The House has canceled all votes for the week and the Senate has postponed votes until after the Wednesday funeral for Bush.

The U.S. Postal Service said it will suspend regular mail delivery Wednesday out of respect for Bush. Some services will continue, however, as the Postal Service gears up for the holidays.

“We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season,” the Postal Service said in a statement.

Most federal employees will be excused from work on Wednesday, according to the Office of Personnel Management. The agency’s guidance does not specify which employees are to be kept on the job, leaving that up to individual agencies.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq said over the weekend that they will close trading Wednesday in observance of a national day of mourning for Bush. The federal government will also be closed.

The NYSE also said it will display the U.S. flag that flies above the New York Stock Exchange at half-staff in honor of the former president.

U.S. traders also observed a moment of silence before markets opened on Monday in honor of Bush.

The last time U.S. markets closed outside of a holiday was on two consecutive days in late October 2012 because of Hurricane Sandy. The last closure due to the death of a U.S. president was Jan. 2, 2007, when the markets observed a national day of mourning for President Gerald R. Ford.

House lawmakers were scheduled to vote on 14 bills under suspension of the rules this week, in addition to the farm bill conference report and a fiscal 2019 spending package. Current funding for nine Cabinet departments and dozens of smaller agencies will run dry on Dec. 7.

Bush’s passing on Friday scrambled the congressional calendar and changed the calculation of government shutdown politics. President Donald Trump renewed his threat of a shutdown last week, but in light of ceremonies for Bush, he said Saturday he was open to a short-term extension of spending talks if congressional leaders request one.

“If they come, which they have, to talk about an extension because of President Bush’s passing, I would absolutely consider it and probably give it,” Trump told reporters on his flight back from the G-20 summit in Argentina.

The news of Bush’s death may have sealed the fact that lawmakers would need a stopgap spending solution, but prospects for solving the funding expiration were fading last week.

The chamber could pass a short-term funding extension by voice vote, which doesn’t require a vote of the full chamber.

Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening until Wednesday. Lawmakers from both chambers will participate in an arrival ceremony Monday evening and the Capitol will be open around the clock to allow the country to pay its respects.

The next votes in the House are scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. In the Senate, the next roll call votes are expected Wednesday afternoon, but a time has not been set.