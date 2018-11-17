Share story

By
The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say most of Florida’s counties have finished their hand recount in the state’s contentious U.S. Senate races.

State officials ordered a manual recount on Thursday after a machine recount showed that Republican Gov. Rick Scott led incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson by about 12,600 votes. More than 8 million voters cast ballots in the race.

At least 44 out of 67 counties have finished their hand recount in the Senate race. Many counties were spending Saturday doing a hand recount in another statewide race.

Counties have until noon on Sunday to report official results to the Department of State.

Several counties have posted hand recount updates on their websites. The totals for Nelson and Scott have changed slightly, but not significantly.

