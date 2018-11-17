TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say most of Florida’s counties have finished their hand recount in the state’s contentious U.S. Senate races.
State officials ordered a manual recount on Thursday after a machine recount showed that Republican Gov. Rick Scott led incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson by about 12,600 votes. More than 8 million voters cast ballots in the race.
At least 44 out of 67 counties have finished their hand recount in the Senate race. Many counties were spending Saturday doing a hand recount in another statewide race.
Counties have until noon on Sunday to report official results to the Department of State.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- CNN's Acosta back at White House after judge's ruling VIEW
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- Fire deaths rise to 71 ahead of Trump's California visit WATCH
- Inmate's last words: 'Is it supposed to feel like that?'
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
Several counties have posted hand recount updates on their websites. The totals for Nelson and Scott have changed slightly, but not significantly.