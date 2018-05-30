WASHINGTON (AP) — A new listing has set the record for the most expensive home in the greater Washington, D.C., area with an asking price of nearly $63 million.

The Washington Post reports the 48,900-square-foot home in Mclean, Virginia, has a spa and infinity pool, a 30-car garage and an overlook view of the Potomac River. The home was built in 1999 by the late-AOL co-founder James Kimsey, who lived at the estate until his death in 2016.

The home has been dubbed “The Falls” for its location over McLean’s Great Falls Park, and it offers a smaller guest home called “The Marden House.”

The Marden House was built by architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1959.

