MOSCOW (AP) — Officials in Moscow say U.N. representatives are helping investigate the killing of three Russian journalists in Central African Republic.
The reporters were ambushed and killed on Monday outside the town of Sibut. They were investigating a Russian private security company that was operating in CAR as well as Russian ties to the local mining industry. The project was funded by exiled opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a long-time foe of President Vladimir Putin.
Officials in CAR say the journalists were kidnapped by 10 men wearing turbans and speaking Arabic. Their bodies had gunshot wounds.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters Friday that four U.N. experts are assisting CAR authorities in investigating the attack. The Russian embassy is also involved.
The journalists’ editors suspect the killings are linked to their work.