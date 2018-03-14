O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Mortgage subservicer Cenlar FSB says it plans to open its first office in Missouri, adding 500 jobs in O’Fallon.
Cenlar, based in New Jersey, says the expansion will essentially will take over mortgage serving operations of Citigroup.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Cenlar’s new Missouri office will hire mostly loan servicing professionals, with some administrative support and operations employees.
A state spokeswoman says the company is eligible to receive up to $6.95 million in state tax incentives through the Missouri Works program and another $100,000 through Skilled Workforce Missouri.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
In January 2017, Citi sold about 780,000 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans worth about $97 billion to New Residential Mortgage for $950 million. Cenlar then struck a deal with Citi to subservice its remaining loans.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com