RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rights group says a 22-year-old woman was killed after Morocco’s Royal Navy opened fire on a boat suspected of carrying migrants.
The head of Morocco’s Northern Observatory for Human Rights said three other migrants were also wounded in Tuesday’s incident.
Mohamed Benaïssa told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the victim was a law student who “died before reaching the hospital.”
The boat was carrying 25 Moroccan nationals and two Spanish captains, now in army custody. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said the boat was illegally transporting migrants.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault VIEW
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Archaeologists discover 'massive' ancient building in Egypt VIEW
- Mormon women’s group aims call for probe of Kavanaugh allegations at LDS senators
It was the second time in recent days that Morocco’s Royal Navy intervened to stop a boat suspected of carrying migrants across the Mediterranean, and comes amid growing concerns about migrant trafficking in the western Mediterranean region.