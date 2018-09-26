RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rights group says a 22-year-old woman was killed after Morocco’s Royal Navy opened fire on a boat suspected of carrying migrants.

The head of Morocco’s Northern Observatory for Human Rights said three other migrants were also wounded in Tuesday’s incident.

Mohamed Benaïssa told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the victim was a law student who “died before reaching the hospital.”

The boat was carrying 25 Moroccan nationals and two Spanish captains, now in army custody. Morocco’s Interior Ministry said the boat was illegally transporting migrants.

It was the second time in recent days that Morocco’s Royal Navy intervened to stop a boat suspected of carrying migrants across the Mediterranean, and comes amid growing concerns about migrant trafficking in the western Mediterranean region.