Just after Achraf Hakimi dinked a penalty kick into the net in Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday evening, capping a major upset that made Morocco the first majority Arab team to qualify for a World Cup quarterfinal, a Moroccan journalist in the press box burst into tears.

A Moroccan security guard at the stadium hid his face in his hands. A roar went up in Casablanca, in Cairo, in Gaza City, in Algiers, in Riyadh, in Sanaa, in Paris, in Turin and even in Madrid — the capital of the country that was supposed to win not only this match but maybe even the whole tournament.

But it was Morocco that had won instead, sending millions of Moroccans at home and in the global diaspora into a lung-emptying, horn-tooting, flag-waving frenzy. Their joyful yells were amplified by those of Arabs across the Middle East and beyond, whose Pan-Arab solidarity, if sometimes absent or muted when it comes to political matters, has thrived on a series of shock wins by Middle Eastern teams.

On Wednesday morning, having partied through the night, Moroccans in Casablanca were still congratulating one another.

“Congratulations to us,” they greeted each other, smiling. “Dima Maghreb!” — “Always Morocco,” the rallying cry of Morocco fans. Their Parliament opened its Wednesday session with a rendition of the national anthem.

“My joy is indescribable,” said Zoubida Boutaleb, 40, a communications professional in Casablanca, Morocco, and longtime soccer fan. “I’m still on cloud nine!”

Advertising

In the Spanish city of Murcia, home to a large community of people of Moroccan descent, the reaction was more two-sided.

A local Spanish far-right group posted a photo on Twitter of a municipal building lit up in Moroccan red and green, adding that it would be demanding an explanation from the mayor.

By Wednesday morning, after a “popular outcry” and a “commotion,” the group announced, the city council had switched off the lights. But local media later reported that the lights were actually meant to celebrate Christmas.

“It’s amazing to see all Moroccans happy for once, especially after trying so many years to reach this stage,” said Laila Berchane, 35, an entrepreneur in Casablanca, ticking off all the triumphs and disappointments: 1986, when Morocco upset Portugal but then lost to West Germany; 1998, when it almost qualified for the knockout stage; 2018, when it lost to Portugal.

“Especially in a year of economic uncertainties, global conflicts and recovering from the pandemic crisis,” she said, “this win was so much needed.”

Morocco’s win was the fourth time in this World Cup that an Arab team had beaten a heavily favored opponent, including Saudi Arabia’s group-stage defeat of Argentina, Tunisia’s victory over France and Morocco’s own win over Belgium.

Advertising

At a time when their leaders are divided or listless on the causes that used to unite them the most, many Arabs and North Africans — who share a language (if one split into many dialects), a religion (in most cases), elements of a proud history and, often, a common sense of injustices perpetrated by the West — seemed joined in one regionwide cheer.

Neither the Saudis nor the Tunisians, nor the host Qatar, advanced to the round of 16, leaving the Moroccans to take on the next set of matches alone.

When the team won Tuesday evening, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, wearing a red team jersey in Rabat, waved the Moroccan flag in celebration. So did the emir of Qatar, up in his VVVIP box in the stadium. Egypt’s Cairo Tower lit up in red and green, and Iraq’s most prominent Shiite leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, tweeted “Morocco hope for Arab victory” as a hashtag.

“The lions of the Atlas are the joy of the Arab world,” blared the headline in Al-Ahram, Egypt’s flagship daily. “Morocco enters history after overthrowing the Spanish matador.”

This being the world’s most-watched event, where young men come to stand for countries and causes find their way onto the pitch, politics have been in the background — or sometimes right at the fore — in several of the games involving Arab teams.

Colonial overtones were hard to escape in the match between another North African nation, Tunisia, and France, in which a former colony defeated its former colonizer, a favorite to win the tournament.

Advertising

When Morocco played Spain, at least one Twitter commentator labeled it the “Al-Andalus Derby,” referring to the fact that Muslims ruled Spain from the eighth to the 11th centuries, when European Christians conquered most of the Iberian Peninsula.

But attention turned promptly to current events when the Moroccan players unveiled a Palestinian flag mid-celebration Tuesday night.

Given that their country’s government was one of the first to normalize relations with Israel in the Trump administration-brokered agreements of 2020, the statement was all the more pointed.

The Israeli defense minister, Benny Gantz, was among those who joined the online celebrations Tuesday night, posting a tweet in Arabic that congratulated “our Moroccan friends.”

He was met with a cascade of photos of the Moroccan team holding the Palestinian flag.