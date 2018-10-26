RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s government is done with changing the clocks twice a year.
Morocco has signed a draft decree that does away with annual time changes and makes “GMT+1” the official permanent time zone for the North African country all year round.
Friday’s draft decree says the country is shifting to permanent daylight savings time “to avoid multiple changes occurring many times during the year and their implications at multiple levels.”
The sudden change is being adopted two days before Morocco would have turned the clocks back one hour on Sunday morning to end this year’s daylight saving time. Morocco until now has been in the same time zone as the United Kingdom and Portugal.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found WATCH
- 2 Yosemite National Park visitors die in fall from overlook
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- This remote Hawaiian island was critical nesting ground for threatened species. Climate change and a powerful hurricane wiped it out overnight.
- Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing VIEW
The draft decree is considered “an experiment.”