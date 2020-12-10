Morocco and Israel agreed Thursday to establish diplomatic relations in a deal brokered by the United States, making the North African nation the fourth Arab-majority country in recent months to say it would normalize ties with Israel.

The agreement with Morocco had been anticipated for months, but was held up by Moroccan demands that the United States recognize its sovereignty over a disputed border region, U.S. and other officials familiar with the discussions said.

That logjam broke this month, as President Donald Trump’s tenure nears its end next month. No other Western democracy has backed Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara region, and Trump’s turnabout ends more than 40 years of official neutrality.

Shortly after the deal was announced, two congressional aides said the Trump administration is expected to ask for a go-ahead to sell additional U.S.-made weapons to Morocco. The aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter on the record, said the sale is expected to include military drones.

The administration is seeking an expedited congressional review of the sale with an aim to get it approved before the close of the congressional session and the end of the Trump administration, the aides said.

This week, senators failed to block a similar arms sale that the administration announced for the United Arab Emirates in the wake of that country signing a peace deal with Israel that had been announced in August. The $23 billion sale will make the UAE the first Arab country to acquire F-35 fighter jets, alongside Reaper drones, missiles and munitions.

The individual deals between Arab states and Israel have become a hallmark of Trump’s unorthodox approach to foreign affairs and are likely to stand as his main legacy in the Middle East, where he once hoped to broker what he called the “ultimate deal” settling decades of enmity between Israel and its neighbors.

Like agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, the Moroccan agreement bypasses the Palestinians, who want a comprehensive peace deal with Israel on terms Israel has rejected.

Palestinian leaders have branded Arab states as traitors for making individual agreements, although the United Arab Emirates had conditioned its deal on Israel shelving potential plans to annex parts of the West Bank that Palestinians claim for a future state.

President Trump said in tweets announcing the deal that the United States would also recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the long-contested region of Western Sahara.

The deal hinged on that U.S. policy shift, as the timing of the two announcements made clear. For decades, the United States has maintained official neutrality in the dispute between Morocco and Algerian-backed separatists.

Winning U.S. recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the region has been a chief policy goal for Morocco, which is among the most populous Arab states and a key prize among countries the Trump administration has courted in its effort to help Israel draw separate diplomatic and economic agreements with its Arab neighbors.

“This is something that’s been talked about for a long time but something that seemed inevitable at this point and something that we think advances the region and helps bring more clarity to where things are going,” Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and White House Middle East negotiator, told reporters about the Western Sahara shift.

Trump spoke by phone Thursday with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI to secure the agreement, under which Morocco and Israel will establish full diplomatic ties and official contacts, as well as direct flights between the two countries.

Trump affirmed the strength of U.S.-Moroccan ties, which date to 1777, according to a summary of the conversation released by the White House.

“The President reaffirmed his support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory and as such the President recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory,” the White House statement said.

Also Thursday, Morocco’s official Ewa news agency published an open letter to President-elect Joe Biden that accused the separatists of violating a cease-fire and maintaining ties to regional armed groups.

The separatist movement, often known as the Polisario, “jeopardizes peace and security in the whole region, rendering it a breeding ground for terrorism,” the letter said.

A communique from Morocco’s royal cabinet on the agreement said official contacts and diplomatic relations with Israel would come as soon as possible. The agreement announced in Washington contains no deadline for the opening of embassies, but Kushner said it would happen soon.

The kingdom said it plans economic and technological cooperation and would work to reopen liaison offices in the two countries that operated for several years until being closed in 2002.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump and Mohammed for what Netanyahu called a “historic peace.”

“The people of Morocco and the Jewish people have had a warm relationship in the modern period. Everybody knows the tremendous friendship shown by the kings of Morocco and the people of Morocco to the Jewish community there,” Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

Morocco has an ancient Jewish community, and Mohammed’s grandfather is credited with saving Jewish lives during the Holocaust.

“This will be a very warm peace. Peace has never – the light of peace on this Hanukkah day has never – shone brighter than today in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli and Moroccan ambassadors to the United Nations spoke by phone on Thursday, the Israeli U.N. mission announced.

The deal leaves unresolved whether Trump can deliver a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia before he leaves office next month. Trump has predicted such an agreement will come under his auspices, but time is running out. Trump denies he lost the November election.

Uzi Rabi, the director of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Tel Aviv University said that “this is a final accord of the Trump administration but this is of huge importance, historically speaking, in the Middle East because it has to do with a geopolitical evolution which helps Israel in further isolating Iran. An Arab-Israeli bloc is being built up in hopes for a better Middle East.”

The Washington Post’s Miriam Berger in Washington, Shira Rubin in Tel Aviv and Sudarsan Raghavan in Cairo contributed.