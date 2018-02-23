SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New Mormon president Russell M. Nelson is lamenting that laws allow people to have guns who shouldn’t.
KUTV-TV in Salt Lake City reported Friday Nelson made the comments last weekend in Las Vegas to young people about the Florida school shooting.
The station obtained a short video clip of the speech.
After saying that it’s natural to ask how God could allow such things to happen, Nelson said: “Well, God allows us to have our agency and men have passed laws that allow guns to go to people who shouldn’t have them.”
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Within minutes of each other, Washington state Senate and House agree to shield many of their records from the public
- Meteorologists expect up to an inch of snow Friday in Seattle as cold-weather records fall
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Boomtown Seattle: Why we move here — and how we’re all in it together VIEW
The clip ends after that comment.
A spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints declined comment.
The religion bans lethal weapons at its churches but usually stays out of the gun control debate.