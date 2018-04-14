SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S.-led air strikes in Syria have prompted senior Mormon church officials to change their travel plans as they continue a world tour.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church spokesman Doug Anderson said Saturday that delegation led by church President Russell M. Nelson left Jerusalem ahead of schedule due to what Anderson calls “concerns pertaining to tension in the region, and available airspace.”

Anderson says the 93-year-old Nelson, apostle Jeffrey R. Holland and their wives are pleased with their visits so far “but cognizant of the conditions in neighboring Syria.”

According to Anderson, the delegation is beginning the Africa portion of its trip sooner than planned.

The tour began in London. Other planned stops include Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Bengaluru, India; Bangkok, Thailand; Hong Kong and Honolulu.