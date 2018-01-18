SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Mormon missionary serving in Argentina has died.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Thursday in a news release that 20-year-old Emilio Ignacio Pradenas Diaz of Chile died Monday after a “brief, undiagnosed illness.” The cause of his death hasn’t been determined.

Pradenas was serving in eastern Argentina. He is from Santiago, Chile.

Pradenas is the first Mormon missionary to die in 2018.

There are about 70,000 missionaries serving around the world for the Utah-based religion that counts 16 million members.