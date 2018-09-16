SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Mormon man who led a campaign criticizing the church’s practice of allowing closed-door, one-on-one interviews of youth by lay leaders has been kicked out of the faith.
Sam Young read a verdict letter for the first time Sunday that had been delivered to him following an earlier disciplinary hearing with local church leaders in Houston.
Young and his supporters say the interviews where youth are asked if they’re following the law of chastity led to inappropriate conversations and shaming.
Young, a 65-year-old lifelong Mormon, becomes the third high-profile member of the faith who led protests about church policy to be excommunicated in recent years.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints doesn’t comment on disciplinary hearings to respect people’s privacy.
While not a lifelong ban, excommunication is a rare move that amounts to the harshest punishment available for a church member.