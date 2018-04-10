SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church is coming out against a medical marijuana ballot initiative in Utah as opposition mounts against a proposal that would allow people with certain medical conditions access to pot.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Tuesday that drugs designed to ease suffering should be tested and approved by officials first. About two-thirds of Utah residents belong to the religion.

The church says it “respects the wise counsel” of the Utah Medical Association, which earlier this month accused advocates of just trying to pave the way for legalizing recreational marijuana.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, said last month he’s against it because it lacks safeguards for the growing and distribution of marijuana.

Advocates say those living with chronic conditions need access to the drug. Smoking marijuana would still be prohibited under the proposal.