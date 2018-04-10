SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church is coming out against a medical marijuana ballot initiative in Utah as opposition mounts against a proposal that would allow people with certain medical conditions access to pot.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a statement Tuesday that drugs designed to ease suffering should be tested and approved by officials first. About two-thirds of Utah residents belong to the religion.
The church says it “respects the wise counsel” of the Utah Medical Association, which earlier this month accused advocates of just trying to pave the way for legalizing recreational marijuana.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, said last month he’s against it because it lacks safeguards for the growing and distribution of marijuana.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Advocates say those living with chronic conditions need access to the drug. Smoking marijuana would still be prohibited under the proposal.