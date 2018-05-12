ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — A Mormon church spokesman says an intruder broke into a church temple in southern Utah and damaged furniture, artwork and other terms before being stopped by church workers and arrested by police.
Eric Hawkins of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says the St. George Temple resumed normal operations after the incident Saturday morning.
Hawkins says the intruder damaged items as he made his way to the temple’s fifth floor and caused additional damage there.
No additional information was released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW