SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church is backing a deal that would legalize medical marijuana in conservative Utah after months of fierce debate.

The church is joining lawmakers, the governor and advocates in a deal Thursday to push medical marijuana forward, even if a November ballot initiative fails.

Gov. Gary Herbert says he’ll call lawmakers into a special session after the Nov. 6 election to pass the compromise into law.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature say the deal guards against the possibility of broad legalization. Medical marijuana advocates say they’re backing it to avoid continued fighting and uncertainty.

The deal differs from the ballot initiative by removing a provision that would allow people to grow their own marijuana if they live too far from a dispensary and limiting the types of edible marijuana that would be available.

